Oatmeal Market Worth $5.20 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 4.2% - IndustryARC
Oatmeal’s Ability to Help Cancer Patients, in The Long Run, Can Ail The Oatmeal Market Growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Oatmeal Market held a market size of $5.20 billion in the year 2020 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Oatmeal has seen a rising demand in recent decades owing to its nutritional value over the other commonly available grains. The organic growth of oats and the rising popularity for having a healthy meal make the oatmeal industry outlook favorable and the oatmeal market share more prominent. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary :
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17798/oatmeal-market.html
Key takeaways :
1. North America held a dominant market share in the year 2020. It is predominantly owing to the hectic lifestyle of the said population and the inclination to opt for a healthy lifestyle.
2. Asia-Pacific will offer lucrative growth opportunities owing to the rising cardiovascular diseases, such as diabetes which can be managed by having an oat restricted diet. Moreover, the protein allocation of oats better than the staple wheat will help the oatmeal market.
3. The premium report will contain an in-depth analysis of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats.
4. Nutritional benefits that can help in different ailments, along with the preference for choosing a gluten-free diet, can support the market's growth.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17798
Segmental Analysis :
1. The oatmeal market can be segmented into two broad categories based on nature- Organic and Conventional. The organic segment dominated the market in the year 2020. It is owing to the non-presence of carcinogens in the final product. Moreover, FDA reports suggested the presence of glyphosate in several oat products.
2. The oatmeal market can be segmented into two broad categories based on distribution channel-Offline Stores and Online Stores. Offline stores dominated the market segment in the year 2020. It is owing to the vast array of products available to a customer while shopping for goods.
3. North America held a dominant geographic share of 35% in the year 2020. It is associated with the region’s rising preference for obtaining a healthy breakfast with the desired nutrition. Moreover, diabetic patients are recommended to shift from wheat to oats owing to the latter’s exceptional satiety providing benefits.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Oatmeal Industry are -
1. The Quaker Oats Company
2. Kellogg’s Company
3. Post Holdings
4. General Mills
5. Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
Click on the following link to buy the Oatmeal Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17798
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Wheat Protein Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wheat-Protein-Market-Research-508082
B. Ancient Grain Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15475/ancient-grains-market.html
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn