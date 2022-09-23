Moringa Market Worth $6.7 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 8.2% - IndustryARC
The Availability Of Antioxidants Like Quercetin And Chlorogenic Acid in Moringa is Fueling The Growth Of The Moringa MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Moringa Market size is estimated at $6.7 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Moringa oleifera is a tree usually titled the drumstick tree, the miracle tree, or the horseradish tree, that has been considerably recognized owing to the benefits it contributes towards physical and mental wellness for many years. These determinants are propelling the Moringa market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. The increasing utilization of moringa in nutritive additives is driving the market growth. Further, boost in disposable incomes, a quest for organic constituents by companies manufacturing health products, and customers’ growing preference for organic options over artificially-manufactured commodities is supporting product demand.
2. Geographically, Asia Pacific Moringa Market dominated the Moringa market share in 2020 owing to the heightened consciousness about the health and nutritive advantages of moringa in traditional herbal medicine, particularly in developing economies like India and China. Furthermore, the rising inclination towards veganism and plant-based diet options is fueling the Moringa market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
3. Possessing high cholesterol has been associated with an elevated possibility of a heart ailment. Animal- and human-based investigations have demonstrated that Moringa oleifera can have cholesterol-reducing consequences, conceivably lowering the possibility of cardiac ailments. Moringa can be proliferated from seeds or clippings. Direct seeding is feasible owing to the high germination rate of Moringa oleifera. Clippings of 1 m length and a minimum of 4 cm diameter may be utilized for vegetative propagation. These advantages are propelling the Moringa market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
4. Moringa seed oil helps safeguard hair from free radicals and maintaining the cleanliness and well-being of hair. Moringa includes a protein that backs the safeguard of skin cells against injury. These beneficial features of moringa are driving the Moringa market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Segmental Analysis :
1. These determinants are driving the growth of the Moringa Leaf segment in the Moringa Market. The Moringa Oil segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to its advantages for moisturizing and cleansing the skin, boosting its utilization against acne, a moistening hair healing agent.
2. Moringa continues to be used in traditional herbal medicine. The Cosmetics And Skincare Products segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the antibacterial characteristics of moringa, which avert acne breakouts and eliminate pimples and headaches.
3. Based on Geography, Asia-Pacific Moringa Market accounted for the dominant revenue share of 35% in 2020, owing to its benefits and importance in the cuisine of some countries in this region. Furthermore, the reliance on several imported dietary additives can be reduced owing to the suitable inclusion of moringa in everyday food intake in developing economies like India.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Moringa Industry are -
1. Grenera
2. Healing Moringa Tree
3. Moringa Farms Inc.
4. Moringa For Life
5. Natures Velvet Life Care
