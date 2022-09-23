Indian Plywood Market is Projected to Reach INR 297.2 Billion by 2027, Propelled by Increasing Demand for Furniture

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "India Plywood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast FY 2022 to FY 2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India plywood market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India plywood market size reached INR 195.8 Billion in FY 2021-22. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 297.2 Billion by 2027-28, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-23 to 2027-28.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Plywood is a multi-purpose engineered wood-based panel that is fabricated from multiple layers of softwood veneer glued together using strong adhesives. These sheets of wood veneers are then fastened together with a waterproof phenol-formaldehyde resin adhesive and cured under pressure and heat. Maple, mahogany, oak, spruce, pine, and cedar are primarily used in a combination to produce plywood for several applications. Plywood offers umpteen advantages, including enhanced flexibility, easy installation, improved reusability, and high chemicals, moisture, and fire resistance. Thus, it is extensively used in flooring, roofing, interior walls, furniture, doors, and external cladding.

India Plywood Market Trends:

The introduction of numerous initiatives by the Government of India (GOI), such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, NTR, and DDA Housing Scheme, to promote the development of housing projects in the country represents one of the key factors primarily boosting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of refurbishment and renovation activities due to the rising consumer expenditure power is accelerating market growth. In line with this, the growing demand for high-quality and premium plywood and the rapidly expanding furniture industry are other growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the surging product demand in numerous industrial applications due to its various advantages and the introduction of low toxicity and environmentally sustainable plywood with improved aesthetics are driving the market growth in India.

India Plywood Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India plywood market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Archid Ply

• Austin Ply

• Century Plywood

• Duro Ply

• Gattani Plywood

• Green Ply

• Green Panel

• Kajaria Ply

• Kit Ply

• Merino Industries Limited

• Oswin Plywood

• Prestige Ply

• Saburi Ply

• Trojan Ply

• Uni Ply

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India plywood market based on sector, product type, application, consumer price, dealer price and states.

Breakup by Sector:

• Organized

• Unorganized

Breakup by Product Type:

• Marine Ply

• Commercial Ply

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Consumer Price:

• Less than INR 60 per Sq. Ft.

• INR 60-79 per Sq. Ft.

• INR 80-94 per Sq. Ft.

• INR 95-104 per Sq. Ft.

• INR 105-115 per Sq. Ft.

• Above INR 115 per Sq. Ft.

Breakup by Dealer Price:

• Less than INR 60 per Sq. Ft.

• INR 60-79 per Sq. Ft.

• INR 80-94 per Sq. Ft.

• INR 95-104 per Sq. Ft.

• INR 105-115 per Sq. Ft.

• Above INR 115 per Sq. Ft.

Breakup by States:

North India:

• Delhi NCR

• Uttar Pradesh

• Rajasthan

• Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir

West and Central India:

• Maharashtra and Goa

• Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

• Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

South India:

• Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

• Andhra Pradesh

• Kerala and Lakshadweep

• Karnataka

• Telangana

East India:

• West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands

• Orissa

• Jharkhand

• Bihar

• Northeastern States

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

