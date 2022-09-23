Electron Microscopy Market Size to Boost USD $4.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 8.3% - IndustryARC
IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Electron Microscopy Market size is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Electron microscopy can be delineated as a technique that makes use of electron microscopes in order to study extremely smaller structures that are strenuous to visualize through standard microscopes. Many electron microscopy techniques have less than 0.3 nm resolution which allows researchers to magnify the specimen up to 1 million times of their authentic size. The electron microscopy market outlook is tremendously fascinating as the demand for effective treatments is augmenting. Proliferating demand for semiconductor chips with ultra-small scale integration, escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, extensive push on research and developmental activities, and prompt digitalization are the factors set to drive the growth of the Electron Microscopy Market for the period 2022-2027.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the North America Electron Microscopy Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to the presence of top-of-the-line professionals and the existence of world-class laboratories which provide a conducive environment for research activities. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Digitalization, research breakthroughs such as live-cell imaging, the rising threat of new viruses, and innumerable flow of hard cash into research and development are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Electron Microscopy Market. Disrupted activities attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and lack of top-flight professionals are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Electron Microscopy Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Material Science and semiconductor segments are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to rapid modernization and digitalization. The number of smartphone users has enlarged tremendously in the last 4 or 5 years and both areas that are material science and semiconductors have utmost relevance in said segments.
2. North America held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as full-fledged economies.
3. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to expanding electronic industries of countries like China.
4. Industry Segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to sweeping digitalization and rising demand for effective treatments as the overall prevalence of several life-threatening maladies is escalating.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Electron Microscopy industry are -
1. Agilent Technologies
2. Thermo Fisher Scientific
3. Intel Corporation
4. Bitmain Technologies Ltd.
5. Xilinx Inc.
