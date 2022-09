Humanoid Robot Market is forecast to reach $3.0 billion, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, September 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanoid Robot Market is forecast to reach $3.0 billion by 2026, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 to 2026. Humanoid Robot Market is driven by the increasing demand of safety and comfort, of the human beings, due to advancement in technologies. The humanoid collaborative robot performs tedious and strenuous tasks through electronic design automation and artificial intelligence (particularly reinforcement learning), which are avoided by humans, this is going to provide huge growth to humanoid robot market. The use of Humanoid robots in supportive patient care as gynoids, social robots and bipedal lcoomotion based patient care robots, is going to provide huge growth to humanoid robot market in healthcare. Additionally, introduction of advance technology such as artificial intelligence, tactile sensing and visual perception is going to provide the self-learning capabilities to humanoid robots, which are going to boost the humanoid robot market.Click here to browse the complete report summary:Key takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Humanoid Robot market highlights the following areas -1. Humanoid robot market is driven by the increasing demand of safety and comfort. The humanoid robot can perform various tasks which are dangerous for humans, which is going to boost the humanoid robot market.2. Introduction of advance technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) is going to provide self learning capabilities to humanoid robot. This is going to boost humanoid robot market during the forecast period.3. Humanoid robot market is dominated by APAC region followed by North America during the forecast period. The presence of major humanoid manufacturing countries such as China Japan and others. Moreover Increasing deployment of humanoid robot in healthcare and education is going to provide huge growth to humanoid robot market in APAC region.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. Biped motion type humanoid robots are estimated to hold the major share in humanoid robot market during the forecast period. The growing demand of biped motion type humanoid robots in industry as well as academia, for various purposes, is going to boost the humanoid robot market.2. APAC followed by North America region is expected to dominate the humanoid robot market during the forecast period 2021-2026 with a share of 39% in 2020. The countries present in APAC region such as Japan, China others, are one of largest humanoid robot manufacturing countries.3. Healthcare followed by education is estimated to hold the major share in humanoid robots of 21% in 2020. The introduction of surgical humanoid robot is going to provide huge growth to humanoid robot in healthcare.Competitive landscape:The top 5 players in the Humanoid Robot industry are:1. Toyota2. Hitachi3. Honda4. ISRO5. Boston Dynamics