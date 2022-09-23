Author Marlynn Groholske's new book "The Wayward Husband" is a captivating tale that explores the details of a failing marriage and the work required to save it

Recent release "The Wayward Husband" from Page Publishing author Marlynn Groholske is an impactful tale focusing on the marriage of Michael, who is experiencing a midlife crisis, and Amy, who is in the throngs of menopause. Despite starting out in love, the two now face the end of their marriage if Michael can't clean up his act and Amy can't learn to forgive.

UNION CITY, Mich., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marlynn Groholske, who enjoys cooking and baking, has completed her new book "The Wayward Husband": a gripping tale of one man's midlife crises, his transgressions, and the ways in which his marriage becomes affected by it.

Published by Page Publishing, Marlynn Groholske's stirring tale begins as Michael starts experiencing a midlife crisis and seeking validation from one of his coworkers named Micky. An affair blossoms and soon Michael becomes consumed by his attempts to remain young. Meanwhile, Michael's wife Amy has begun going through menopause, and the emotional absence of her husband takes its toll on her.

A stunning exploration of a deteriorating marriage, "The Wayward Husband" reveals how the choices one makes can have lasting impacts on one's loved ones. Despite the pain endured, Amy and Michael attempt to make things work, but will they be able to, or has Michael gone too far for Amy to forgive him?

