Author Dennis Phillips's new book "River of Sorrows" is a riveting memoir of his service in the Mekong Delta during the Vietnam War

Recent release "River of Sorrows" from Page Publishing author Dennis Phillips is a stirring reflection on significant events prior to and during his deployment with River Assault Squadron in the brutal conditions of the Mekong Delta.

YAMHILL, Ore., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dennis Phillips, a California native and Vietnam veteran now living in Yamhill, Oregon, has completed his new book "River of Sorrows": the gripping and potent true story about River Assault Squadron from 1966 through 1967.

"The true story of the Vietnam War in 1967, as seen through one man's experiences with River Assault Squadron 11. The training, a flight, battles, and much more. Operations in the Mekong Delta."

Published by Page Publishing, Dennis Phillips's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid American and Vietnam War history readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "River of Sorrows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

