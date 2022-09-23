Browning Montgomery Wood's newly released "He is Here!: 25 Days Of Christmas Devotions" is an engaging opportunity to prepare oneself for the Christmas season

"He is Here!: 25 Days Of Christmas Devotions" from Christian Faith Publishing author Browning Montgomery Wood is an empowering and uplifting devotional that celebrates the reason for the Christmas season.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He is Here!: 25 Days Of Christmas Devotions": a helpful resource for keeping one's faith at the forefront during the hustle and bustle of the weeks leading up to Christmas. "He is Here!: 25 Days Of Christmas Devotions" is the creation of published author Browning Montgomery Wood, who is originally from Lubbock, Texas. He has served in churches in Texas and throughout the Southeast. He is currently serving in his thirty-fifth year of ministry with a world missions organization committed to church planting and discipleship in East Africa.

Wood shares, "This story would change the world like no other. An unknown woman, in an unknown village would give birth to a seemingly unknown and insignificant son, but this event would interrupt time like nothing has before it and nothing has since. After 21 centuries His name is still known around the world. His influence is unmatched, and the writings surrounding his birth, his life and his message fill libraries around the world! His birth and the message that came with it is a point of dispute to this day. This is certain though, prophets, priests, and kings for thousands of years and hundreds of generations have longed to see this day arrive. It is Christmas, and He is Here!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Browning Montgomery Wood's new book will inspire the spirit during the Advent season.

Wood shares in hopes of aiding others in their pursuit of true connection with scripture as they seek a stronger mastery of knowledge surrounding the life of Jesus.

