Nancy Perpall marks her publishing debut with the release of 'Around Which All Things Bend'

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How far are people willing to bend for love before they break? Readers are set to find out in Nancy Perpall's debut novel "Around Which All Things Bend" (published by Archway Publishing).

Like every other Whitgate male, Alex Whitgate already got his life mapped out: serve the country, come back, get married, and provide heirs to inherit the family's fortune. All was going as planned until Alex's fiancé, Gwynn O'Brien, makes outrageous demand days before their wedding. He breaks the engagement and travels to Charleston, a city steeped in Civil War history and ghosts unwilling to leave. There, he meets and falls in love with Brooke Bryant, a Ph.D. psychology student whose roots are as deeply embedded in southern soil as Alex's are in Montana. Can their relationship survive the distance and an ex-fiancé whose sights are set on a romantic reunion? Or are there certain love stories that are not meant to be?

"Around Which All Things Bend" is a tale of passion, hope and consequences that explores the dynamics of love and relationships. It is about how these two can be a heartwarming or heartbreaking experience. It also highlights the importance of not ignoring the red flags and realizing that they are signposts that tell one whether to stay or to go.

"The novel is a story about how we bend ourselves every which way for love until we break and realize finding someone to love is not about finding the 'right' person. It's about being the right person," the author states.

About the Author

Nancy Perpall is a former critical care nurse who used conflict resolution to get her patients the best care. As a practicing divorce attorney for the last 30 years, she used conflict resolution to get her clients the best result. As a former chair for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvannia Domestic Relations Rules Committee, she championed rules to promote conflict resolution as an alternative to litigation. This is her debut novel.

