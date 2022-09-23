An unexpected arrival in Heaven and finding it devoid of all things heavenly inspires an elderly woman to become a renegade

Debuting author Margaret B Jennings invites readers to follow the adventures of 'Miss Pringle in Paradise'

IPSWICH, Australia, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Margaret B Jennings marks her publishing debut with the release of "Miss Pringle in Paradise" (published by Balboa Press AU). In this delightful story, an elderly woman plucked from her earthly life by two angels desperate to right their wrong, is sent on a heavenly adventure like no other.

Mildred Agnes Pringle finds herself in Heaven after a blunder by a couple of angel brothers at the Heavenly Choice Department, only to discover that her new home devoid of all things heavenly. After having accomplished so little in her life, she vows not to squander her afterlife. She decides to save herself with a grim determination and a strange company, including guardian angels Elijah and Reg; Old George, a workaholic long-time resident; and Boots, a would-be-biker who cannot accept that he is dead. The renegade gang led by Miss Pringle flees in a moving cloud trying to seek new adventures. But can they outwit and outrun St Peter and the Arch Angel Gabriel?

"It is lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek tale about a subject we in the western world don't talk about much," the author describes. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she adds, "There is only one God, there is only one heaven."

"Miss Pringle in Paradise"

By Margaret B Jennings

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 200 pages | ISBN 9781982295646

E-Book | 200 pages | ISBN 9781982295653

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Margaret B Jennings born was in London, England, the second of six children, and moved to Surrey in 1953. She was educated at St Dunstan's Primary School, then at St Thomas the Apostle Secondary School in Chertsey. She has three adult children, Paul, Rachel and Daniel, and seven grandchildren. She moved to Papua New Guinea in 1987 after remarrying, then moved to Australia at the end of 1990, and has lived there ever since. Jennings has had a variety of jobs throughout her life, including years as a doll designer and textile arts teacher — a job she loved, but which she had to give up because of sight loss. She has always written, poems, ditties for the doll patterns — the patterns themselves and short stories. "Miss Pringle in Paradise" is her first novel and comes from a bedtime serial she wrote for her children when they were young. She found the original manuscript during a recent move and decided to rewrite it. Jennings was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has now been in remission for seven years. She is a survivor.

