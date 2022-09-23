Baxter Allen's newly released "God's Miracle at Dominguez" is a fascinating and encouraging collection of personal walks of faith

"God's Miracle at Dominguez" from Christian Faith Publishing author Baxter Allen is an uplifting selection of personal accounts of God's saving grace within the walls of prison.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Miracle at Dominguez": a heartfelt celebration of God's redemptive promise. "God's Miracle at Dominguez" is the creation of published author Baxter Allen, a retired Air Force veteran who served a tour in Vietnam from September 1969 to September 1970. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland and Park College.

Allen shares, "Revelation 5:9 proclaims that Jesus Christ has redeemed lost souls out of every kindred, tongue, people, and nation. Within this enumerable number redeemed by Jesus Christ will be a great number of men and women who were saved by hearing and accepting the gospel of Jesus Christ while serving time behind prison walls.

"Countless numbers have given heartfelt thanks to the Lord for their time in prison because they had come to a place where they had completely lost hope. And then God turned their hopelessness into eternal assurance of a changed life and a certain hope for a brighter future.

"This is a true account of God's saving grace in one prison. The harvest of lost souls within this one prison is an amazing story as well as an amazing series of miracles.

"No one but God Almighty could engineer such a holy and eternal series of events. Praise be to God, it is still an ongoing miracle of God's grace. Souls are still being saved within the prison walls at the Dominguez Jail."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Baxter Allen's new book will encourage readers in their own faith no matter the challenges or victories they may be experiencing.

Allen brings a true account of how impactful true ministry can be for those in a place of significant need.

Consumers can purchase "God's Miracle at Dominguez" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "God's Miracle at Dominguez," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing