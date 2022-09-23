Author Derek Leaberry's new book "2035" is a provocative dystopian thriller imagining an authoritarian America with near-total control over the lives of its citizens

Recent release "2035" from Page Publishing author Derek Leaberry is an unsettling story encapsulating Conservative animus toward gun safety legislation, separation of church and state, and fears of white replacement theory espoused by right-wing pundits. Roger Lee is an apple farmer unjustly detained by an overreaching state and, ultimately, lost autonomy over his own body when subjected to a life-altering medical procedure to which he did not consent.

CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Derek Leaberry, a married father of six and retired printing industry executive who was raised in suburban Maryland, lived with his wife and family on the Eastern Shore for twenty-seven years before moving to Capon Bridge, West Virginia, where they live on a twenty-eight-acre farm and raise chickens, ducks, geese, pigs, sheep, and goats, has completed his new book "2035": a riveting work of fiction that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

Roger Lee, an apple grower from the mountains of West Virginia, decides to go on a day trip after the growing season ends. He ends up getting ensnared in a dystopian nightmare after being arrested by the national security police.

Published by Page Publishing, Derek Leaberry's engrossing book is a thought-provoking choice for avid fiction readers.

