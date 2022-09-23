New memoir takes readers to one woman's journey of faith as she learned to trust God with everything in her life

Annie McGuire announces the release of 'Expect Miracles'

CONVERSE, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annie McGuire wanted to help and encourage others to have faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and learn how to trust him with everything so that they will live blessed lives. It is for this reason she shares her life story in "Expect Miracles" (published by LifeRich Publishing).

This book is a journey of faith as told through the life experiences of McGuire, who from birth had to have God work miracles for her very survival. As time passed by and life brought changes, the one constant was her love for and desire to learn the ways of Jesus Christ. By learning to walk in faith, the many trials and hardships that she faced taught her how the Holy Spirit operates, and how to hear the Lord's voice and trust in his will.

"This book will appeal to readers because I believe it will help them to understand the goodness of the Lord Jesus Christ. I give scriptures to back up what I am telling. I did not wrote this book to preach to anyone; rather, I want this book to encourage your faith," McGuire says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, McGuire answers, "For them to be stronger in the Lord. I hope that they will not have to go through as many trials. I would have them learn through my trials. I hope that this book will open their eyes to the fullness of God and teach them just how much the Lord really loves them." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843242-expect-miracles

"Expect Miracles"

By Annie McGuire

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781489743619

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781489743596

E-Book | 226 pages | ISBN 9781489743602

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Annie McGuire is a minister and spiritual adviser who has devoted herself to a life of trusting the Lord and teaching others the importance of faith in their everyday lives. To this day, she operates by faith, seeking the Lord in all things on a daily basis, teaching others the importance of faith, trust, and obedience in everyday life.

LifeRich Publishing, the strategic publishing partnership of Reader's Digest and Author Solutions, LLC, was created to provide all writers a platform for sharing their stories, recipes, advice and more. LifeRich authors will benefit from a wealth of editorial design, marketing and education resources, specially created by Reader's Digest editors for the enrichment of these LifeSmart individuals. Books can be published in print, ebook or audio formats, with additional distribution to up to 25 million Reader's Digest customers through its online properties. For more information or to publish a book, please visit liferichpublishing.com or call 844-686-9607.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, LifeRich Publishing, 844-686-9607, pressreleases@liferichpublishing.com

SOURCE LifeRich Publishing