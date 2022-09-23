Franzella Jackson's newly released "Dear God, Hear My Words" is an engaging collection of inspiring poetry that will resonate with one's spirit

"Dear God, Hear My Words" from Christian Faith Publishing author Franzella Jackson is a thoughtful arrangement of poetic works inspired by the author's personal faith and life experiences.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dear God, Hear My Words": a compelling selection of poems shared in hopes of inspiring believers both new and established. "Dear God, Hear My Words" is the creation of published author Franzella Jackson, who is originally from Birmingham, Alabama. Jackson graduated from Alabama State University (Bachelor of Science in accounting) and Liberty University (MBA). She currently resides in Mississippi with her son.

Jackson shares, "Dear God, Hear My Words is a compelling collection of Christian poems inspired by the experiences and trials of life events. The author takes us on a journey through her growth as she interprets interactions with school peers, the challenges of college dorm life, and her development as a young adult and member of her local church. This book applies the Bible to life through the creative and eclectic outlet of poetry. Some of the poems were written upon invitation for special church programs. With both freestyle and rhymed poetry lines, this book offers a unique perspective on a variety of themes, including holidays and fatherhood, while also describing Franzella's pondering of God's plan for her destiny."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Franzella Jackson's new book explores some of the author's most cherished and challenging life experiences.

Jackson presents readers with thought-provoking verses intended to motivate, challenge, and push readers toward a deepened sense of faith.

