Jean Williams's newly released "Paul and Me: A Walk through Parkinson's and Dementia" is an impactful account of the author's experience in caring for a beloved brother.

"Paul and Me: A Walk through Parkinson's and Dementia" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Williams is a raw story of the challenges that accompany both Parkinson's and Dementia and how these challenging diseases affected a loving family.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Paul and Me: A Walk through Parkinson's and Dementia": a potent account of caring for someone facing a dual-diagnosis. "Paul and Me: A Walk through Parkinson's and Dementia" is the creation of published author Jean Williams, who was born in Washington, DC, and currently lives in Arlington, Virginia, with her husband. Williams received her Master of Arts degree from Trinity College. She is a retired teacher.

Williams shares, "Paul and Me tells of the effect of not one but two devastating, life-changing diseases of Parkinson's and dementia. It follows their progression on his life and his sister's life, and his sister who was forever changed too.

"It takes us from the beginning diagnosis to the many trials and tribulations of a ten-year journey to the very, very silent end—though, at times, an amusing but always a loving journey.

"Going from living alone in a two-story house to an unexpected diagnosis, to a rehabilitation facility, to an assisted-living facility, to a nursing home, and, finally, to hospice care was a long journey for Paul. Other family members and the author were forever changed by what seemed at times a never-ending journey."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Williams's new book will tug at the heartstrings as she reflects on the many challenges that were overcome throughout a grueling journey.

This is a heartfelt message for readers who may find themselves caring for a loved one who is also struggling with a similar diagnosis.

