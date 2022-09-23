Longtime poet M.E. Kamrass finally shares his written works with the release of 'Carrying Stones into the Colorful Unknown'

New book shares one man's philosophical and poetic exploration of his multifaceted life

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who are You?" and "Why do you live?" M.E. Kamrass answers these questions in his debut book titled "Carrying Stones into the Colorful Unknown" (published by iUniverse).

This poetry collection presents the author's exploration of the struggles, uncertainties, humors and joys he has experienced, as well as the people he has interacted with in life. Here, Kamrass goes through a variety of raw emotions and feelings to allow others to see life as multifaceted. His writings illustrate how life can be a burden but it can still be enjoyed — and should be enjoyed. Readers will also be drawn to the stylistically inventive nature of some poems, the imagistically evocative verses, and the sheer amount of topics it covers.

"The overarching concept of my book is all of us, as humans, carry some sort of weight — the stones — throughout life (though we might be the most weightless as children) and what we do with the weight is important in light of how it has affected us, still does, and will," the author explains. "Weight does not just mean things that are negative in our lives: the weight is also positive or neutral. We all carry stones representing various things."

"Carrying Stones into the Colorful Unknown" seeks to serve as a companion to contemporary poetry lovers and to anyone who ponders the weight of being alive for all life is in the modern world. To get a copy, visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/839788-carrying-stones-into-the-colorful-unknown

"Carrying Stones into the Colorful Unknown"

By M.E. Kamrass

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 196 pages | ISBN 9781663240484

E-Book | 196 pages | ISBN 9781663240477

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

M.E. Kamrass was born, raised, and currently resides in Colorado. This is his first poetry collection. He has been a poet for 11 years. Over those years, he has been influenced by many people, sources of writing, and experiences in how he writes and tries to experiment. His favorite authors are H. P. Lovecraft, Emily Dickinson, Till Lindemann, some of the writers of the Bible, Bo Burnham, and Allen Ginsberg.

