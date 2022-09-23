Roger McCoy's newly released "My Life, My Story, My Way" is an enjoyable memoir with thoughtful reflections and enjoyable anecdotes.

"My Life, My Story, My Way" from Christian Faith Publishing author Roger McCoy is an open exploration of the author's key life experiences and lessons learned along the way.

MEADVILlE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Life, My Story, My Way": a nostalgic and encouraging personal story. "My Life, My Story, My Way" is the creation of published author Roger McCoy, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served with the United States Army.

McCoy shares, "As I look back over my life, I see how the good God has been good to me. We all have a journey that God has planned for us. When I took the wrong path, God redirected my path.

"My Life, My Story, My Way is not all about me but also about others whom God placed in my path to help me build my character. My character is the only thing going to heaven—not what I have done, not how much money I made or what type of house I live in but my character.

"God gave me a wonderful mother who demonstrated resilience, compassion, hard work, faith, and love for her family, especially me. God blessed me with a wonderful wife who believed in me and encouraged me to do my best and to have the faith that he will see me through.

"We all have struggles in life, but it is not the struggles we face but how we react to them. My book shows the struggles along my journey and how God was there to pull me through. God gave me all I needed to be successful and live the life he wanted me to live."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger McCoy's new book explores the author's highs and lows throughout life.

McCoy offers an enjoyable and thoughtful reflection on the joys and sorrows of a life lived in faith.

