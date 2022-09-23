Technip Energies Announces Publication Date for First Nine Months of 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Regulatory News:

Technip Energies TE will issue its first nine months 2022 financial results on Thursday October 20, 2022, at 07:30 CET. The Company will host a results conference call on the same day at 13:00 CET.

To participate in the conference call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

FR: +33 170918704 UK: +44 1 212818004 US: +1 718 7058796 Conference Code: 77709

The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uuw25hqj

To listen to the webcast, please register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins. The webcast will be available on-demand shortly after it has finished.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADR") program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

