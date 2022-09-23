Exhaust System Market Report Explores Key Regions, Top Manufacturers, and End User Applicants from 2022 to 2029

Lightweight emission systems can increase opportunities in the exhaust system market

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Exhaust System Market.

The global exhaust system market is expected to grow at a 2.60% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 48.21 billion by 2029 from USD 38.85 billion in 2020.

Exhaust System Market by Component (Exhaust Manifold, Muffler, Catalytic Converter, Oxygen Sensor, Exhaust Pipes), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

The exhaust system also includes numerous after-treatment systems, as well as the catalytic converter, which is used to eliminate toxic ingredients from the exhaust gas such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. Automotive Diesel engines include a diesel particulate filter a diesel oxidation catalyst, a low NOx trap, and a selective catalytic converter; gasoline engines have a gasoline particulate filter.

In the Asia Pacific due to rising vehicle manufacturing, China is the largest market for exhaust systems. Since 2019, the average adoption rate of DOC (Diesel Oxidation Catalysts) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filters) for all vehicle types has been 100% in accordance with China V emission standards. Japan has its own emission standards, which are higher than other nations in the region. Since 2018, it is projected that all vehicle types have had a 100 percent adoption rate of DOCs and DPFs. SCR adoption in passenger vehicles and LCVs is predicted to reach 100% by 2025 and in buses and trucks by 2021.

Download Report (150 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6143/exhaust-system-market/#request-a-sample

Recent developments

In March 2021, Tenneco’s Clean Air business department has joined forces with Eaton’s Vehicle Group to develop an integrated exhaust thermal management system that will allow commercial truck and light vehicle manufacturers to fulfill forthcoming emissions rules.

In February 2019, Eberspächer and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. signed an agreement for a 50:50 joint venture. The new joint venture will develop; produce and sell exhaust after-treatment systems for Indian commercial vehicle manufacturers.





Market Dynamics

Lightweight emission systems can increase opportunities in the exhaust system market.

The need for vehicle weight reduction is always increasing in order to comply with rigorous pollution and fuel efficiency rules and avoid costly penalties imposed by government authorities. The reduction in vehicle weight significantly reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, as a lightweight car consumes less fuel as it needs to overcome less inertia, further reducing the power required to propel the vehicle. According to industry experts, reducing vehicle weight by 10% can enhance mileage by 6% to 8% while also increasing fuel efficiency. To achieve a reduction in overall vehicle weight, automotive OEMs are focusing on numerous elements such as innovative and lightweight materials, aerodynamic design, and drive train (engine/transmission) efficiency. In the manufacturing of exhaust systems and their components, materials such as cast iron, stainless steel, mild steel/carbon steel, and others are used. Several automobile OEMs exhaust system manufacturers, and other firms, are attempting to minimize the weight of exhaust systems and their components.

Segmentation Analysis

The sensors segment is expected to lead the market for exhaust system components.

PM sensors are installed only in diesel vehicles equipped with a DPF. In both gasoline and diesel engines, temperature, NOx, and oxygen sensors are utilized. In an exhaust system, a single temperature unit is utilized in gasoline, two units in diesel, and two oxygen sensors are employed for each catalytic converter present in the exhaust system for all vehicle types. Global emission reduction objectives are predicted to boost the usage of exhaust sensors in vehicle exhaust systems to capture, monitor, and analyses emission gases and their amount, increasing sensor demand throughout the forecast period.

Product Portfolio: The Company has a product portfolio of Exhaust System Market that includes:

Exhaust System Market: Growing competition among key players, increasing horizontal and vertical expansion is further expected to fuel the growth of Exhaust System Market.

Key players operating the global Exhaust System market includes Faurecia, Friedrich Boysen, BENTELER International, Tenneco Inc., Continental AG, Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd., BOSAL, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, Eberspaecher, BENTELER International.

Exhaust System Market Scope: Discount on report

Exhaust System Market Report Coverage of Exhaust System Market Details Base Year: 2021 Forecast Period:2017-2021 2022-2029 Historical Data: 2020 Market Size in 2020: US$ 38.85 Billion Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR: 2.60% Market Size in 2029: US$ 48.21 Billion Key Market Segments: By Component Exhaust Manifold

Muffler

Catalytic Converter

Oxygen Sensor

Exhaust Pipes by Vehicle Type Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles Largest Regional market Asia Pacific 35%

Exhaust System Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global Exhaust System Market.

Asia Pacific shares 35% of the total market. The China VI emission rules will drive the expansion of different after-treatment devices over the predicted period. Japan is Asia Pacific’s second-largest market for exhaust systems. Japan has its own emission standards, which are higher than other nations in the region.

Reasons to Buy Exhaust System Market Report





The report enables you to -

- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Exhaust System under development

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

- In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Click here to avail lucrative discounts on our latest report:



https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6143/exhaust-system-market/#inquire-for-discount

Explore Trending Automotive Industry Research Reports:

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is expected to grow at 21% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 110 billion by 2028 from USD 20 billion in 2019.

The demand for electric vehicle charging stations will be boosted by factors such as expanding EV sales around the world and rising desire for zero-emission transportation. Portable charging stations, bi-directional charging, smart charging with load management, usage-based analytics, and automated payment, as well as the development of ultra-fast charging technology, will open up new market potential. The planned standardization of charging ports, as well as government mandates from the world’s leading countries, has accelerated the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

In-Wheel Motors Market

The global in-wheel motors market is expected to grow at 20% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2,741.46 million by 2029 from USD 541 million in 2020.

In-wheel motor is one of the kinds of EV (electrical vehicle) driven system. This motor helps to enhance the performance of numerous electric vehicles. The in-wheels are placed on the wheels to energize the wheel directly by supplying the torque to the associated tires. Driveshaft, transmission, differentials, and axles are replaced by using these types of motors. On the basis of motor type, the global in-wheel motors market is segmented into radial flux motor and axial flux motor. Global in-wheel motors market is categorized by vehicle type into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Based on the cooling type, the market is segregated into liquid cooling and air cooling. By power type, the global in-wheel motors market is classified into Up-to 60 KW, 60-90 KW, and Above 90 KW.

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market

The Electric Vehicle (Car) Polymers Market size is projected to grow from the estimated USD 49.2 billion in 2019 to USD 62.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market is segmented in terms of productions, transportation, demand, and manufacturing lightweight electrical vehicles. This segment includes Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamide, polycarbonate, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Fluoropolymer, Thermoplastic Polyester, and others. Other’s segment includes all the associated expenditures on Electric Vehicle Polymers of various types.

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/