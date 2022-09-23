Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Attempted Burglary Offense: 900 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Attempted Burglary offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in the 900 Block of I Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:03 am, the suspects intentionally rammed a stolen vehicle into the front of an establishment at the listed location attempting to gain entry. The suspects did not gain entry or obtain any property. The suspects then fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/IYEro5vonF8

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.