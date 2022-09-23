Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,501 in the last 365 days.

Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Attempted Burglary Offense: 900 Block of I Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Attempted Burglary offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in the 900 Block of I Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:03 am, the suspects intentionally rammed a stolen vehicle into the front of an establishment at the listed location attempting to gain entry. The suspects did not gain entry or obtain any property. The suspects then fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

 

The suspects and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

 

https://youtu.be/IYEro5vonF8

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Attempted Burglary Offense: 900 Block of I Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.