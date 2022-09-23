Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 2700 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 7:36 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle key. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was later apprehended by officers and the vehicle was recovered. A handgun was recovered on the scene.

On Thursday, September 7, 2022, 37-year-old Andrew Patrick, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

