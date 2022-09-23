Ecotourism Market is Likely to Deliver Dynamic Progression During the Period 2021-2027

Ecotourism Market

Increase in travel and tourism to unique destinations and surge in focus on sustainability drive the global ecotourism Industry

Recent years have seen increased popularity of eco-tourism around the world. The global tourism industry is undergoing paradigm shift with increased environmental consciousness.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ecotourism market garnered $92.2 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $103.8 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

Surge in travel and tourism toward unique attractions, preference for exploration of wildlife, coral reefs, and remote natural areas, and focus on sustainability fuel the global ecotourism market. However, lack of proper accommodation and scarcity of quality and hygienic restaurants at destinations restrain the market growth.

The global ecotourism market is segmented on the basis of type of traveler, age group, sales channel and region. Based on type of traveler, the global market is bifurcated into solo and group. On the basis of age group, the global market is studied across generation X, generation Y and generation Z. By sales channel the market is segmented into travel agents and direct. The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA region which consists of market evaluation for more than 20 countries

Based on traveler type, the group segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global ecotourism market in 2019, and will continue its leadershipstatus throughout the forecast period. This is due tosecurity concerns at new and unexplored destinations, low expenses while traveling in a group and shared interest and experiencesthat enable people tobonding together very quickly.

Based on region, North America is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, owing tolarge number of environment-conscious travelers and rapid adoption of digital media to search and travel to new destinations. However, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global ecotourism market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed topresence of large number of millennial travelers supported by increased disposable income and expansion of infrastructure.

Some of the major players profiled in the report include Travel Leaders Group LLC, Aracari Travel, FROSCH International Travel Inc., Undiscovered Mountains Ltd, Adventure Alternative, Intrepid Group Limited, Rickshaw Travel Group, G Adventures, Steppes discovery and Small World Journeys Pty Ltd.

Covid-19 Scenario:

○ Many destinations and tourist spots were closed down by governments to avoid gathering of people and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

○ Travel restrictions across the world hindered the exploration of new destinations, remote places, and sightseeing activities. The means ofpublic transportation such as buses, trains, and air were banned during the lockdown.

Key Findings Of The Study

○ By region, Asia-Pacific dominates in terms of global ecotourism market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

○ By traveler type, the group traveler segment led in terms of ecotourism market share, in 2019; however, the solo traveler segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years.

○ By age group, the Generation Y segment accounted for more than half market share of the ecotourism market in 2019; however, the Generation Z is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

○ By sales channel, the travel agent segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

○ By region, North America region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

