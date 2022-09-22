Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:58 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects were arrested by responding officers.

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, a 16-year-old juvenile male, and two 15-year-old juvenile males, all of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

