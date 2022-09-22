Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 4800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the 4800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:00 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 45-year-old Delmar Whitley, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).