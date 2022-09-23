U.S. 1 North (Roosevelt Expressway) Nighttime Lane Closures Next Week for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to one lane between Fox Street and 17th Street on Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for construction to rehabilitate the Wayne Junction Viaduct over the SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



In addition, occasional lane closures may be in place on southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between Fox Street and 17th Street next week from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for work on the viaduct.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent



Stage 5 construction is currently underway on the northbound inner lane of the mile-long Wayne Avenue structure.



South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $92.4 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. More project information is available at www.us1wav.com.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

