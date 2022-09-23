RE: ROAD CLOSURE RT 58 MONTGOMERY

ROADWAY HAS BEEN REOPENED, PLEASE DRIVE SAFELY

VT Route 58 in the area of 1269 VT Route 58 is Closed due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

Troopers are on scene and updates will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

