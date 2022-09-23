Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#: 22A4007436                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury          

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 09/22/22 @ approximately 1935 hours

STREET: Blake Pond Rd

TOWN: Sheffield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Drake Place Road

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, wet


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Samantha Henderson

AGE: 19    

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: CF Moto

VEHICLE MODEL: Zforce EX 800

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: Fatal







SUMMARY OF CRASH: At the above date and time, VSP received a 911 call about an ATV crash and the operator was not responsive. VSP St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville EMS, Sheffield Fire responded to the scene. The operator, identified as Samantha Henderson, was found unresponsive and was declared deceased at the scene after life saving attempts were made. Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks.


 







*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.





Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111


