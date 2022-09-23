St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal ATV Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4007436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/22/22 @ approximately 1935 hours
STREET: Blake Pond Rd
TOWN: Sheffield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Drake Place Road
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Samantha Henderson
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: CF Moto
VEHICLE MODEL: Zforce EX 800
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH: At the above date and time, VSP received a 911 call about an ATV crash and the operator was not responsive. VSP St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville EMS, Sheffield Fire responded to the scene. The operator, identified as Samantha Henderson, was found unresponsive and was declared deceased at the scene after life saving attempts were made. Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks.
