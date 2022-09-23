Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market to Reach USD 62,935 Mn By 2027 | Present Scenario on Growth Analysis & Key Players

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major factors driving the growth of the global Rheumatoid arthritis drug market include increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, increase in demand for rheumatoid arthritis drug therapy, increase in potential clinical pipeline candidates, increasing availability and awareness of safe drugs, increase in approvals. of biosimilar medicines, and the growth of an aging population worldwide.

The global arthritis drugs market is studied based on drug class, route of administration, sales channel, and region. By drug class, the market is segmented into disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, uric acid drugs, and others.

The DMARDs segment dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increased awareness associated with the use of DMARDs for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, and the increase in obesity and overweight populations worldwide.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and increasing awareness among patients about the use of anti-rheumatic drugs. North America accounted for the largest share of the global arthritis drugs market in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is an increase in research and development activities to develop new drugs and easy availability of arthritis drugs in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Abbvie Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Eli Lilly and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novartis Ag (Sandoz)

• Pfizer Inc.

• Ucb S.A.

