Spirulina Market Size By Type, Application and Formulation | Industry Forecast 2027

North America occupied substantial revenue share of the spirulina market in 2019, Asia-Pacific to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global spirulina market has grown significantly over the past few years. Increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of spirulina superfood and the various natural colors produced by spirulina contribute to the growth of the market. Governments in countries such as India and South Africa are promoting the production of spirulina due to its health benefits. This is expected to fuel the growth of the spirulina market over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into Arthrospira platensis and Arthrospira platensis. The Arthrospira platensis segment held a major market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period due to various factors such as increasing healthcare awareness as a super food globally and inclusion of spirulina in diet.

Spirulina is widely used in the food and beverage sector because it is high in natural pigments that give it a blue colour and can be combined with other colours to get new customized colours like lavender, violet and green. Spirulina also finds great use in the cosmetic and personal care industry. It is mainly used in cosmetic and personal care products, especially for anti-aging products.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as the significant growth of the food processing industry in the region offers lucrative opportunities to market players. North America's well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading manufacturers in the region, high adoption rate of spirulina, and increasing demand for naturally derived food coloring agents in the region are expected to dominate the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global spirulina market. These players include Cyanotech Corporation, DIC Corporation, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd., Algenol Biofuels Inc., Prolgae, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Parry Neutraceuticals, DDW Inc., Naturex S.A., and Algatec.

