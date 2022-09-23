Motivosity Earns 2022 Employee Rewards and Recognition Software Award

SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market, has published its Employee Rewards and Recognition, naming Motivosity as one of the winners for the 2022 Data Quadrant Award.

Lehi, Utah - Sep 22, 2022 - Employee recognition software company, Motivosity, was selected as a leader in Employee Rewards and Recognition by SoftwareReviews 2022 Data Quadrant Awards.

Employee engagement software is an essential tool for keeping workers happy and productive, and Motivosity helps companies promote gratitude and connection in today's digital era of work. This award demonstrates their success in building an industry-leading platform and achieving exceptional user satisfaction.

SoftwareReviews has recognized outstanding software vendors for delivering exceptional value to their users. Each year, SoftwareReviews’ Data Quadrant Awards recognizes outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience, which are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint. This score is a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product – all from the software users’ point of view

Employees can be overlooked in the workplace, which makes them feel demotivated and undervalued. Motivosity is a platform that promotes gratitude and connection to fuel employee engagement and significantly improve company culture.

Scott Johnson, founder and CEO of Motivosity, says, “Employee Recognition looks different in 2022 and going forward. Your team members aren’t interested in MVP awards or a 5-year anniversary plaque anymore. They want to be recognized for their day-to-day efforts. That may seem like a big ask to an executive team, but it’s why users love Motivosity - Motivosity makes it easy for employees to be appreciated consistently.”

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant, and evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking and categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

Media Contact

Company Name: Otter PR

Contact Person: Melanie Parncutt

Email: Send Email

Phone: 443-643-6199

Address:100 E Pine St Suite 110

City: Orlando

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: OtterPR.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Motivosity Earns 2022 Employee Rewards and Recognition Software Award