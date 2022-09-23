Silver X Announces Fatal Incident in Mining Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. AGXAGXPFWPZ ("Silver X" or the "Company") announces that today at approximately 6:00 am Central time a fatality occurred at its Tangana mining project, located in Huancavelica, Peru.

The incident occurred when a worker of contractor Minera Tangana SAC was fatally injured. The cause of the incident is under investigation with initial information indicating that potentially a rock fall was involved. No other personnel were injured. The on-site emergency management system has been activated and the relevant authorities were immediately notified. Minera Tangana has suspended all activities while the authorities investigate the incident.

The thoughts of the board of directors and management are with the family, friends and colleagues that have been impacted by this unfortunate incident.

About Silver X

Silver X is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Tangana silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper project (the "Project") located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

