The Nevermore Haunt Returns for its 6th Halloween Season with Brand New Scenes and Scares

BALTIMORE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nevermore Haunt, Baltimore's most terrifying haunted attraction, is excited to announce that it will be returning for its 6th season starting Friday September 30, 2022. After having expanded the event last season, The Nevermore Haunt team has been hard at work expanding their staff and dreaming up new ways to terrify and entertain customers. With new sideshow acts and fire performance acts outside and new scenes with incredible new monsters and haunted dolls, the event is scarier than ever before. The Nevermore Haunt continues to work hard to be one of the more innovative haunted houses in Maryland and has developed even more new creatures and props guaranteed to frighten even the bravest of guests.

"I'm very proud of what the artistic team has come up with this year," explains Thomas Wingate, one of the event's founders, "I think we have some new surprises in the haunted attraction that will keep our returning customers on their toes, and blow away new customers. The haunt actors are very excited about the new scenes as well."

A unique feature of The Nevermore Haunt which coordinators plan to continue this year is the free sideshow entertainment outside in the mall, which visitors can enjoy while they wait to enter the attraction or after they have gone through. The haunted house also plans to have various food vendors on different event nights, as well as their usual bar serving beer and wine.

The Nevermore Haunt, located in the historic Old Town Mall, attracted thousands of patrons in October of 2021. This year the organizers anticipate even higher numbers. The event is open for 14 nights, from 7-10pm every Friday and Saturday in October (plus extra dates leading up to and including Halloween, check the website for exact dates and times). Admission ranges between $22 and $30 depending on the night. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online for a faster check-in process upon arrival.

