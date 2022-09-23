Fixxed Now Insurance is bringing coverage to pre-existing damaged phone

Fixxed Insurance works by providing members with Phone accidental coverage for new and used phones.

CRBT, the maker of the Siam smartphone, the world’s first dual-screen smartphone announced the launch of its new cell phone insurance service called Fixxed Phone Insurance. This will offer complete cell phone coverage and protect against drops, spills, battery defects, camera malfunctions, charging port failure, cracked screen, touchscreen malfunction, or mechanical breakdowns.

Fixxed Insurance will provide a service called Fixxed Now that will ensure that the new member can insure devices that have been already damaged and they can file a claim at the earliest.

Fixxed Now package will cover pre-existing damages for only $25 a month. It comes with same-day repair, unlimited claims, quick replacement and more. Customers with broken phones, who don't have any coverage can now pay just $25 to repair their phones.

It is true, as it is indeed a very competitive sector and the company understands it. Any customer can buy their insurance even after their smartphone is broken. For cracked screens, deductibles are $40 or even less. If the smartphone is lost or stolen, the maximum deductible amount is $150. They have kept the prices fair so that more customers can avail of their services. Their target is to reach out to a broad audience who uses the smartphone daily. With this insurance, the customers will be able to take complete control of their mobile devices.

The insurance can be availed very easily by the customers. One has to follow some simple steps:

The individual has to complete the registration. One can choose between the monthly or yearly terms as per convenience.

Next, the customer has to upload pictures of the smartphone’s front and back. This will aid in activating the plan.

One can refer a friend and earn $10. The person, a customer refers to will get one month free on the total period of the scheme.

Talking to the media the spokesperson at Fixxed Phone Insurance shared “It’s time consumers take control over their mobile devices to get maximum value from their insurance.”

The Insurance will be available from 1st October 2022 in 50 states. This product will be available in Canada from January 2023.

For more details, visit: www.gotfixxed.com

Watch Fixxed Premium Phone Insurance Promo Video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7y2QOJfHYjM

About Fixxed Insurance:

The world's first dual-screen smartphone, the Siam, was created by CRBT, and they will soon introduce a new cell phone insurance service called Fixxed Insurance. This will offer comprehensive coverage for mobile devices and offer defense against mechanical failures, drops, spills, faulty batteries, defective cameras, faulty charging ports, cracked screens, and other issues.

Media Contact

Company Name: Fixxed Insurance

Contact Person: Geoff Power

Email: Send Email

City: Dallas

State: Texas

Country: United States

Website: www.gotfixxed.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Fixxed Now Insurance is bringing coverage to pre-existing damaged phone