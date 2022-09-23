India Yogurt Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The India yogurt market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Yogurt Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the India yogurt market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Yogurt is a dairy product produced by the bacterial fermentation of milk. It is mainly composed of lactobacillus, which forms lactic acid from sugar in the milk. It is a rich source of calcium, vitamins, phosphorus, magnesium, riboflavin, and protein. It is widely consumed as it supports digestive health by reducing the symptoms of common gastrointestinal disorders, such as bloating, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Its regular consumption aids in lowering the risk of cancer, improving the immune system, reducing high blood pressure, and regulating weight as it has a low-calorie content. Apart from this, as it has beneficial effects on bone health and metabolic activity of the body, the demand for yogurt is increasing in India.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-yogurt-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

At present, the growing awareness among people about the benefits of yogurt and the rising demand for low-calorie food products represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market in India. The increasing consumption of yogurt among health-conscious people due to its positive influence on appetite management is driving its demand in the country. In addition, sedentary lifestyles and changing food consumption patterns of individuals across the nation are causing a surge in health-related issues, such as obesity. This, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for low-calorie food with high nutritional content. Besides this, the increasing consumption of yogurt to reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and osteoporosis is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for fruit-flavored yogurts, including vanilla, mango, strawberry, and blueberry, is encouraging key market players to introduce more product variants in the market. In line with this, the easy availability of yogurt in online and offline distribution channels that provide doorstep delivery, and reliable payment gateways is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the growing awareness about organic and lactose-free variants, such as coconut, almond milk, soy, and cashew yogurt, is increasing their adoption among the lactose-intolerant population. Additionally, leading manufacturers of the country are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the technology of yogurt production, such as the incorporation of probiotics organisms to enhance its nutritional value. They are also focusing on introducing products with enhanced therapeutic properties that help treat symptoms and complications associated with women after menstruation, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the easy availability of raw materials and the emerging trend of food vlogging are the other factors supporting the growth of the market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3E3VKuf

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, flavor, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Set Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Yogurt Drinks

Frozen Yogurt

Others

Breakup by Flavor:

Strawberry Blend

Vanilla

Plain

Strawberry

Peach

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amul (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited), Britannia Industries Limited, Cocoberry Retail Pvt. Ltd., Drums Food International Private Limited, Heritage Novandie Foods Private Limited, Karnataka Milk Federation, Milky Mist Dairy, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited, Nestlé India Limited and Parag Milk Foods.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/581416964/china-tea-market-size-2022-industry-share-growth-price-trends-and-forecast-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583589445/fish-oil-market-size-share-growth-analysis-price-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584288312/india-tea-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/586621854/protein-supplements-market-report-to-2027-a-34-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590816995/dairy-protein-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.