Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,155 in the last 365 days.

Wilson man sentenced to two life terms for child sex crimes

KANSAS, September 22 - ELLSWORTH – (September 22, 2022) – A Wilson man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for conviction of child sex crimes under the Kansas version of Jessica’s Law, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Jason Cunningham, 36, was sentenced in Ellsworth County District Court by Judge Carey Hipp to two life sentences with parole eligibility after 50 years, plus an additional 32 months in prison. Cunningham was found guilty by a jury in July of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim, and two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor.

Hipp also sentenced Cunningham to lifetime registration as a violent offender and lifetime parole.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Northeast Child Victim Task force with the assistance from additional KBI agents, the Wilson Police Department and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2014 and 2020 and involved two minor children at the time the crimes were committed.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson and Ellsworth County Attorney Paul Kasper.

You just read:

Wilson man sentenced to two life terms for child sex crimes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.