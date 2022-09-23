Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE RT 58 MONTGOMERY

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 58 in the area of 1269 VT Route 58 is Closed due to a Motor Vehicle Crash. 

 

Troopers are on scene and updates will be provided when available.  Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

CIDT Member

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

ROAD CLOSURE RT 58 MONTGOMERY

