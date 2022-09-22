LGBTQ+ Advancement Statement to Children's Hospital Community

Dear Boston Children’s Hospital community, families, patients, and staff,

First – please know that this letter addresses recent events that may be triggering to LGBTQ+ individuals, families, and allies, as well as hospital staff who have been impacted by these events.

As you may know, over the past month, the Boston Children’s Hospital has been the target of hateful, threatening messages. These messages are part of a broader far-right harassment campaign directed at the LGBTQ+ community, and queer youth in particular. The City of Boston condemns these threats against our queer community and our young people. We are unequivocally committed to supporting all of the patients, families, and hospital staff at Boston Children’s. On Thursday, the FBI announced the arrest of one individual in connection with these threats. We are fully cooperating with the officials leading this investigation to ensure the safety of our providers and our youth. Violence, bigotry, and hate have no place in Boston.

Mayor Wu issued a statement summarizing our city’s position well: “We created the City’s very first Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement because we are unapologetic about our mission and vision to become a Boston for everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our trans youth belong here—you are seen, heard, and valued. We will not let those who rely on intimidation and fear-mongering get in the way of our work every day to make Boston a safe and welcoming city.”

For transgender and nonbinary youth, gender-affirming care is critical to overall health and well-being. It allows young people to focus on social transitions and boost confidence in navigating the healthcare system.

These incidents have only strengthened our support and deepened our resolve to make Boston a welcoming, equitable, and inclusive community for everyone. We are, and always will be, a city that opens its arms to all families seeking medical care for their children. We stand with you, in love, health, and joy. And we will not be intimidated in our work to make Boston a city for everyone.

This past week, the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet in partnership with the Human Rights Commission, Mayor's Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement, and City Councilor Kendra Lara's office held a community town hall to provide a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community to speak openly about their experiences with identity-based discrimination and hate in Boston. We are still soliciting testimony from anyone who identifies as LGBTQ+ and wants to share their experiences with, or concerns regarding, hate incidents in Boston. Any patients, families, and staff members of Boston Children’s Hospital who are comfortable submitting testimony, please do so here.

We remind community members that if you see something suspicious, or need to report an emergency, call 911. We understand that some people may be reluctant to speak to the police. For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can reach out to the Boston Police Department Hate Crime Stoppers Tip Line. Call 1-800-494-TIPS (8477) Mon. – Sat. (8 am – Midnight), Sun. (12 pm – 4 pm) or text 27463.

Let's take care of each other,

Quincey J. Roberts, Sr.

Executive Director, Mayor's Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement