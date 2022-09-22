Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,094 in the last 365 days.

City Council recognizes Black Joy Day

At the start of this week’s City Council meeting, Councilor Mejia recognized Black Joy Day and Thaddeus Miles, founder of the Black Joy Project.

"I’m super excited to honor someone who has in many ways been the bringer of joy in the City of Boston, whether it be through supporting organizations that are doing the work on the grounds [or], uplifting people when they’re at their lowest point,” said Councilor Mejia.

“Someone who has created Black Joy Day here in the City of Boston at the height of COVID when our spirits were down. Someone who understands the strength in our struggle, the resiliency, and everything that we do, whether it be through arts, culture, or creating space for Black people to recognize that they belong everywhere. That is what Thaddeus Miles has done here in the City of Boston.”

Miles, who was extremely surprised by the award said, “It is not I that do the work alone,” and spoke of the part played each and everyday by other members of the community.

Last weekend, Miles and the ICA held a weekend full of festivities centered around the third annual Black Joy Day. The free event included music, poetry and discussion around the empowerment of Black people everywhere.

“I want to thank you for taking the time to recognize and for voting on having Black Joy Day for the past three years,” said Miles. “You are my Kings and Queens before you are Council members. I understand, and I am with you every step. I understand the storm, and it is nice to see you are still moving forward as we as a collective move forward. This is about us. This is about all of us.”

View this part of the Council meeting.

You just read:

City Council recognizes Black Joy Day

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.