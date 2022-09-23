Full closure of westbound Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge beginning Monday, Sept. 26

Main, News Posted on Sep 22, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of a full closure of Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and Manununu Street on weekdays, beginning on Monday, Sept. 26, and ending on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily. Construction will install new drain lines across Farrington Highway and relocate overhead lines on the mauka side to allow for the construction of the Makai portion of Maipalaoa Bridge.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed in the eastbound lanes allowing for one lane open in each direction. The contractor will monitor the traffic flow and adjust the closure as needed. The Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project is estimated to be completed by May 2023.

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead, allow for extra travel time, and drive carefully through the construction area. Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and traffic control crews will be on site. All work is weather permitting.

