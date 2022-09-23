Submit Release
Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents seize more than 2 pounds of ketamine

Border Patrol agents from the Blaine Sector seized more than 2 pounds of ketamine early Sunday morning.

SUMAS, Wash.— Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents seized 2.2 pounds of ketamine in a remote area near the international boundary.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, while on patrol, agents assigned to the Sumas Station encountered an individual who illegally crossed the U.S./Canadian Border in a remote area east of Sumas. While searching his bag, agents found a plastic bag containing a substance that tested positive for ketamine.

“Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents secure and protect our nation with diligence and hard work,” said Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David S. BeMiller. “Their commitment to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities is admirable. This seizure is a step in the right direction.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress near our nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact Blaine Sector at 360-332-9200.

