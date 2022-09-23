Submit Release
Del Rio Border Patrol Agents Respond to Vehicle Accident

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Border Patrol Station respond to a vehicle collision near Del Rio, Sept. 21.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Del Rio Station agents, assigned to the immigration checkpoint on Highway 277, were advised that a local law enforcement agency had requested assistance with a collision near Dolan Creek Road. A Border Patrol agent EMT and a Border Patrol canine handler arrived at the scene of the accident and provided medical assistance to a critically injured subject. The agents rapidly evaluated the man and applied a tourniquet on his right thigh to stop the bleeding from his severed foot. EMS arrived and took over care of the injured man. The conscious subject was air lifted to a San Antonio hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. The injured United States citizen was never in Border Patrol custody.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

