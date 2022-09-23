Del Rio Border Patrol Agents Respond to Vehicle Accident

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Border Patrol Station respond to a vehicle collision near Del Rio, Sept. 21.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Del Rio Station agents, assigned to the immigration checkpoint on Highway 277, were advised that a local law enforcement agency had requested assistance with a collision near Dolan Creek Road. A Border Patrol agent EMT and a Border Patrol canine handler arrived at the scene of the accident and provided medical assistance to a critically injured subject. The agents rapidly evaluated the man and applied a tourniquet on his right thigh to stop the bleeding from his severed foot. EMS arrived and took over care of the injured man. The conscious subject was air lifted to a San Antonio hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. The injured United States citizen was never in Border Patrol custody.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

Follow us on Facebook at US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector and on Twitter and Instagram @USBPChiefDRT and CBP on Twitter @CBPSouthTexas.