Del Rio Border Patrol Agents Respond to Vehicle Accident
DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Border Patrol Station respond to a vehicle collision near Del Rio, Sept. 21.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Del Rio Station agents, assigned to the immigration checkpoint on Highway 277, were advised that a local law enforcement agency had requested assistance with a collision near Dolan Creek Road. A Border Patrol agent EMT and a Border Patrol canine handler arrived at the scene of the accident and provided medical assistance to a critically injured subject. The agents rapidly evaluated the man and applied a tourniquet on his right thigh to stop the bleeding from his severed foot. EMS arrived and took over care of the injured man. The conscious subject was air lifted to a San Antonio hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. The injured United States citizen was never in Border Patrol custody.
To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.
