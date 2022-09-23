Pranav Arora & His Private Equity Fund JMTD Holdings Make the List of Best Private Equity Firms

Pranav Arora is an entrepreneur, Head of Division at Just Funky, and CEO at JMTD Holdings. His company JMTD Holdings was dubbed one of the best private equity firms by GlobeNewsWire and InvestorAvailable.

As the third business quarter is coming to an end, business analysts and reviewing platforms nationwide have their hands full while processing data on hundreds of companies to declare the most prolific and successful ones in 2022.

Pranav Arora and his JMTD Holdings have surfaced in not one but two reputable business magazines among the best and top-rated Columbus private equity firms.

Mr. Arora’s robust leadership skills, smart partnerships, and thorough commitment to his work have shown irrefutable results. JMTD Holdings has once again proved that the trust Columbus businesses have placed in Pranav is well placed.

What separates JMTD Holdings from contemporary alternatives is a comprehensive approach to creating custom strategies driven by results. Mr. Pranav Arora firmly believes that transparency, mutual respect, and understanding between JMTD Holdings and each client are some of the most important prerequisites for success.

The company’s spokesperson imparted that Pranav and his team will leave no stone unturned when deciding which approach to take to optimize the strategies their clients will leverage to achieve predictable, measurable business results and victories, stating the following:

“JMTD Holdings works closely with their clients’ finance teams, research specialists, and marketing teams to create and execute influential growth strategies that heighten their competitiveness and profitability,” said JMTD Holdings’ spokesperson.

JMTD Holdings was founded in 2015 and within merely a couple of years it has entered the upper echelons of America’s finest in private equity.

Investor Available, one of the leading online platforms specializing in connecting business founders with investors of all sizes included Pranav and his company on its list of “13 Best & Most Active Columbus Private Equity Firms.”

The Chief Executive of the distinguished JMTD Holdings was humbled by Investor Available’s decision to include his company in its list of the Best Columbus-based Private Equity Firms, imparting that he cherishes the privilege for JMTD Holdings to be uttered under the same breath as some of the largest and most impactful businesses in the field, saying:

“It is a great honor to be recognized as one of the best Columbus private equity firms alongside companies such as Stonehenge Partners Inc., and Oxer Capital,” Pranav Arora said.

JMTD Holdings was listed among some of the most influential Columbus-based companies in the field of private equity, including Jordan Blanchard Capital, East Chop Capital, Nationwide Mutual Capital, 3Stone Advisors LLC, and more.

Mr. Pranav’s recent accolades may have humbled him while his commitment to ensuring JMTD Holdings becomes the premier private equity company nationwide is only sparked by recent acknowledgments of his success.

More information about Pranav Arora and JMTD Holdings is available on Mr. Pranav’s official website.

