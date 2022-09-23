California Detox Opening Soon in Laguna Beach Devoted to Restoring True Self

California Detox (“CA Detox”) is a new state-of-the-art inpatient addiction treatment facility located in Laguna Beach, California. Opening in Late 2022, California Detox will serve the greater Orange County area and will accept out-of-state clients as well.

2.9 million Californians experienced substance use disorder in the past year, which is about 89.47% of the Orange County population. SAMHSA surveyed that 40 million people in the U.S. have substance use disorder, and fewer than 10% of those people seek out addiction treatment. This is why CA Detox is devoted to transforming the lives of those who struggle with addiction.

California Detox recognizes the need for change and aims to help all those that walk through their doors restore their true self and get back to living a happy, sober lifestyle. To do that, California Detox utilizes a number of different treatment methods and can help with every level of addiction care, either directly or through connections in the community.

California Detox will offer medical detox services and inpatient residential programming to serve those in their care. Located just one block from the beach, every bedroom has an oceanview to provide a comfortable environment while clients fight the battle of addiction.

Clients at California Detox will be able to enjoy the tranquility of Southern California while still going through a number of treatment modalities to fight addiction.

CA Detox will specialize in evidence-based treatment methods, including everything from medication-assisted treatment to dual diagnosis treatment. Clients will also go through a number of different therapeutic treatment options including cognitive behavior therapy, family therapy, and will even venture into holistic options as well to ensure that all clients will have as many options available when their personal treatment plan is created.

California Detox is also dedicated to assisting those in the program to create a life outside of addiction through the various substance free activities Laguna Beach has to offer. Such as hiking, surfing, art festivals, and more. California Detox will also set clients up with strong aftercare and alumni support to ensure that even after leaving their care, clients are set up for success and can connect with others who can guide them during their recovery.

