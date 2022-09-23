Changing the world of entrepreneurship with visionary ideas, the way of the serial entrepreneur – Ronnie Teja.

He is the proud founder of Branzio Watches and a portfolio of 15 different sites, over the years, has pushed forward growth in the e-commerce world.

It is indeed astounding to know about all those professionals and entrepreneurs who constantly work by looking at the bigger picture and having a bigger purpose in their careers and lives. It is also essential to put more light on the journeys and lives of such self-made professionals who believe in who they are and thrive off of their passion for doing things differently in their chosen industries. People couldn’t help but notice how Ronnie Teja did the same in the world of entrepreneurship and now has become a sought-after name as a serial entrepreneur and, of course, as the founder of Branzio Watches, who as a Canadian entrepreneur had started the brand in 2018 and has already scaled it to exponential growth levels.

Speaking about his journey, Ronnie Teja emphasizes that every day has been a learning experience for him, for he has hustled his way to the top, gaining varied working experiences through the years. In 2007, his family moved to Canada from Mumbai, India, when he was 23, making him the first generation immigrant. He had experience of working in the advertising space. But, since these opportunities were few in Canada, he started selling Indian (Punjabi) radio at mom-and-pop Indian stores door to door to sell radio advertising. He went from one job to another while also upgrading his knowledge and skills in digital advertising, and in 2012 joined BestBuy Canada as a media buyer, focused on emerging digital media, which was retail-driven. However, after this experience and working with other organizations as well, while experimenting with dropshipping and niches in e-commerce, Ronnie Teja decided to build a purpose-driven brand of his own, and that’s how Branzio Watches was initiated.

Today, Ronnie Teja, apart from being the head honcho of Branzio Watches, is also a dominant figure in the e-commerce world, digital marketing, who has built authentic brands and advertisements and has extensively scaled dispersed teams. He is also a prominent speaker and presenter across the world for various summits.

Ronnie Teja (@ronniesteja) is committed to providing value to people’s lives with his top-notch products and services with Branzio Watches and is looking forward to continuing to build e-commerce businesses.

Media Contact

Mehtabjit Teja

United States