IECC Infinity Electrical, Fire & Communication Launches Green-Tech Division for All-Inclusive Green Energy Solutions

IECC Infinity Electrical, Fire & Communication has been one of Australia's most accredited electrical, fire, and communications teams for 17 years. Now it's branching out to serve a new need—all things green energy. With the launch of Green-Tech, Sydney has access to green energy solutions for every situation.

Infinity Electrical, Fire & Communication, also known as IECC, has been at the forefront of all electrical, fire, and communication requirements for the past 17 years. With its launch of the new Green-Tech division, IECC can now provide all-inclusive solutions for solar power, electric vehicle charging, and batteries. IECC prides itself on early product adoption and integration into the community. IECC is led by one of the most innovative leaders in the electrical market in Australia, with their thirst for understanding new technology and cleaner energy solutions has allowed them to deliver the best clean energy solution for your home or business.

“With over 20 years of experience in the electrical and solar industry, we design and install integrated solar, battery, and EV charging solutions,” said IECC Managing Director Ali Beydoun. “our drive to deliver clean energy solutions has allowed us to study and understand the application of all of the latest energy solutions.”

Mr. Beydoun said the expert team in IECC’s Green Tech division takes pride in designing and installing solar energy system solutions for architects, developers, builders, Strata Title buildings, and residential clients. Mr. Beydoun said that systems are tailored to meet the client’s needs from the ground up, incorporating the components necessary to optimize performance.

Full-service solutions, from residential, commercial to industrial

IECC offers a wide range of capabilities, from structured cabling systems to green energy solutions, all designed and installed by the company’s highly trained and experienced technicians.

“We believe in the importance of being at the cutting edge of innovative technology so we can provide the necessary technical knowledge and expertise for our clients,” Beydoun said.

Sophisticated solar solutions

“Green Tech puts the latest in green technology at your fingertips,” Beydoun said. “Green Tech supplies and installs the systems we design, so our clients can be comfortable knowing they have one point of contact throughout the entire process.”

With each project, Green Tech provides clients with detailed information about the expected environmental impact and benefits, system performance, return on investment, and other facts. According to Beydoun, customers can expect optimal solutions from Green Tech’s exceptional design and installation quality, extensive product knowledge, and customer service excellence.

Potential clients interested in converting to solar power or new electric vehicle owners who need to install charging stations can contact Green-Tech for a free consultation.

Connecting Australia for nearly 20 years

Infinity Electrical, Fire & Communication (IECC) Managing Director Ali Beydoun shares insight into the company’s project at Arrahman College.

Connect on social media

Beydoun said IECC maintains a social media presence on Facebook and Instagram, and the company welcomes questions about its products and services. Infinity Electrical, Fire & Communication dedicates itself to providing the future of electrical, fire, and communications solutions in Australia.

Conclusion

IECC’s launch of the Green-Tech division keeps the company at the forefront of innovation and technology in the industry. To learn more about traditional and solar power solutions, visit the IECC Infinity Electrical, Fire & Communication website or reach out on social media.

