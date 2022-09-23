Scott and Danya Reynolds Become Franchise Owners at Journey Payroll & HR (Chico, CA)

CHICO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey is proud to announce its newest location in California. More importantly, they are excited to announce Journey's newest franchise owners, Scott and Danya Reynolds!

Scott and Danya join the Journey Family from Chico, California. Scott has been a local in Chico for 30+ years. He attended Chico State and found that the people and positive energy there was something special. Scott has over 20+ years in the payroll industry and will bring a strong presence of Journey Payroll & HR to the west coast. He has converted over 2,000 clients in his career in the payroll industry. Spending the last three years as a pension consultant for an outstanding local TPA firm, he is ready to serve local and national clients with a new and improved way of payroll and HR.

Journey's CEO Kevin Welch says, "We are unbelievably lucky to have Scott and Danya join the Journey franchise ownership team. We knew quickly after meeting them that they'd be a perfect fit at Journey. It's clear that Scott and Danya want to control their financial future with a company they can trust, and allow their heart and care to shine."

Scott says it best, " I have a passion for bringing solid solutions to the space between employers and employees. My first contact with Journey was with a Franchise owner that shared that same passion. When you identify a positive and healthy company culture that is small enough to get things done, you want more of that in your life - it's that simple."

Scott will have Danya have three pre-teen children, and they all are living the dream and cannot wait to grow their Journey business in Chico, California!

Journey Payroll & HR Franchise Ownership Opportunity: Moving forward, Journey will start to bring on more locations regularly. Bringing more positive, family-feel, hard-working people into the Journey family as franchise owners is one of the reasons why Journey has been so successful. There have been many applications from successful payroll business development professionals from nationally publicly traded companies. These individuals want to take their talent and experience and move into a new workplace home where they can own their clients, build equity, residuals, and live in a culture you can't get elsewhere every day. Moving forward, Journey is excited to start adding more locations in the near future.

