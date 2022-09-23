Rosey Capital: The fast-growing multi-stage venture fund that is making waves in the industry

Founded by Bruce Gaynor-Long and Arthur Zaffari, Rosey Capital is a multi-stage venture fund with an environmentally conscious and ethical approach.

The goal of each business is to grow and scale, and investment opportunities allow for this. Bruce Gaynor-Long is an investor and entrepreneur whose success journey is an inspiration to many. The story behind co-founding Rosey Capital with Arthur Zaffari highlights how the hedge fund has grown into a renowned business in such a short time.

Rosey Capital is a fast-growing multi-stage venture fund that takes active investment roles for businesses in various sectors. The venture fund uses environmentally conscious and ethical approaches to deliver quality services. The company aims to ensure that its partners thrive in their industries. Bruce Gaynor-Long, the co-founder is a firm believer that success requires business owners be ready to lean into scaling their businesses by doubling down their goals. Rosey Capital offers sophisticated business strategies that guarantee growth and also protect companies.

Created in 2020, Rosey Capital is a partnership between Bruce and Zaffari. The young company is already making waves in the industry and has curated an extremely high-performing portfolio. Some companies working with Rosey Capital are in food tech, software development, logistics, and more. The success of Rosey Capital is largely due to the founders' commitment and innovative approach to investing. The hedge fund has partnered with various businesses and individuals since its establishment.

The growing team at Rosey Capital is showing other aspiring investors that they can live out their passions successfully. Bruce invested his own capital into the company and leveraged his global network of industry professionals, executives, and family office entities. This goes to show the power of networking and building strong connections.

A recognized young and promising investor, Bruce has amassed investment experience from working with his family office, which runs a multi-billion-dollar business in technology. The knowledge and experience equipped him with the tools and technical expertise to establish his own venture. The hedge fund has already grown into an eight-figure business in an impressively short time.

One thing that sets Rosey Capital apart is that it is not another soulless venture fund. The founders believe in fighting for the world to be more eco-conscious and for investment ventures to practice ethically. “As humans, we embrace the moral obligation to transition to a greener way of living. As investors, we identify the strongest structural tailwinds behind these industries: the preservation of our planet,” notes the company’s statement.

The prevailing wisdom of Bruce and the team at Rosey Capital has turned the hedge fund into a high-growth business that is deliberately unique. Rosey Capital is challenging its partners and growing team to explore their creativity, autonomy, and strategies to scale.

Looking at Rosey Capital’s growth trajectory, the hedge fund is poised for continued success in the coming years. Visit Rosey Capital to learn more about the venture fund, its founders, and its team.

Media Contact

Rosey Capital

6503046347

United States