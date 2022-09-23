Light & Wonder to Debut Next Phase of Transformation Journey at G2E on October 10-13

Company prepares to showcase new industry-leading products, cutting-edge systems and dynamic game content powered by the brightest Creators and studio talent in the industry

With a new name, brand identity and vision, a leading cross-platform global game company Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW ("Light & Wonder," "L&W" or the "Company") will be unveiling the next phase of its transformation journey at this year's Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") (Oct. 10-13) at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. On display will be groundbreaking innovations and unparalleled gaming experiences all led by L&W employees known as "Creators" and studio talent that dare to innovate.

L&W is uniquely focused on building great games that the world wants to play across multiple platforms – spanning land-based casinos, online and mobile and in both real money and free-to-play social gaming markets. At G2E, the Company will display and unveil its cutting-edge systems, technology, products and award-winning content, bringing to life its extraordinary portfolio to customers, operators and players, globally.

"By developing game experiences loved by players and operators around the globe, we continue to deliver on our vision to become the leading cross-platform global game company," said Matt Wilson, interim CEO of Light & Wonder and EVP and Group Chief Executive of Gaming. "Our momentum is demonstrated by our great games and cabinets topping the charts across the board, by the growth and performance of our iGaming portfolio and by the exclusive new content launching across the U.S. We're incredibly proud of all that we have achieved this year and are excited about the opportunity in front of us to continue to transform the game industry."

Changing the Game on the Show Floor

For its debut, L&W is pulling out all the stops at its booth at The Venetian Expo (#1116) where the Company will feature updates to hit game franchises, new electronic gaming machines (EGMs), table games, electronic table games (ETGs), hardware, casino management systems, a dedicated cross-platform gaming area, an iGaming area, exclusive content and more. This also includes the debut of Light & Wonder LIVE DEALER by AuthenticGaming, a complete, premium, live casino experience.

Attendees will gain a glimpse at how the Company is leveraging its proprietary brands and content that players want to play across its portfolio. This includes chart-topping content like GOLD FISH FEEDING TIME™, L&W's latest cross-platform hit; HUFF N' MORE PUFF™ slot machine (#1 Top Core Game); KASCADA™ Dual Screen slot cabinet (#1 Multi-Screen Upright for three months running); LANDMARK ™7000 Wheel cabinet (# 1 Mechanical Reel Hardware for two months running); and the COIN COMBO™ game series, which is topping the iGaming charts across the U.S.

There will also be opportunities for customers and operators to connect with L&W's world class-team of Creators and innovators, which includes some of the top game creators and designers in the industry. L&W-hosted events at Wynn Las Vegas will include a poker tournament and customer appreciation celebration, VIP product tours, media and influencer events and more.

Hear from L&W Creators and Experts leading up to and during G2E

L&W executives will participate in timely panel events as part of the G2E Education Series. Sessions will include an intimate look at trending industry topics including Navigating the World of iGaming with Howard Glaser, Light & Wonder Global Head of Government Affairs; and Bridging the Gap through Cross-Platform Content with Siobhan Lane, interim lead of Light & Wonder's Gaming business unit and Chief Commercial Officer.

The Company is also inviting customers and media to join the L&W leadership team and Creators for an exclusive sneak peek that will showcase the products and services that will be on display at G2E this year on Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PDT.

Media participants will gain early access to a Light & Wonder media kit and all attendees will receive an exclusive gift from Light & Wonder's popular Player Boutique gifting platform.

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (formerly known as Scientific Games Corporation), is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. The Company brings together 5,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, the Company builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OPENGGAMING™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

