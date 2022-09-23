Jeffrey Morgan: From Jail to Cell To Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert

Through The Lifestyle Program, leading Mental Health & Wellbeing Consultant Jeffrey Morgan leads the charge in empowering others to deal with stress, anxiety, trauma & depression through sound knowledge and experience to create high-performance habits and rituals through his mental health and wellbeing/leadership workshops/programs.

Growing up in a notorious disadvantaged neighbourhood, renowned Mental Health & Wellbeing Consultant Jeffrey Morgan of The Lifestyle Program was surrounded by bad habits, unhealthy diets, and poor mental health. He used his life experience serving over 18 years in custody to empower others to believe and achieve anything possible.

"A healthy mind is just as vital as a healthy body. However, sometimes we can forget just how crucial it is to create habits that ensure that we're secure, happy, and confident," says Jeffrey.

Jeffrey leads the way in turning self-limiting thoughts, behaviours and beliefs into productive and proactive healthy lifestyle habits and ritual environments with his mental health & wellness and leadership workshops delivered across the globe & Australia to communities, schools, corporations, small businesses, juvenile justice centres, and jails.

At the young age of 12, he left his home to live on the streets, going from survival mode to serving 18 years for bank robberies. However, Jeff turned his life around and now consults for some of the most respected names in various industries across Australia.

The list includes the Ministry of Health, Department of defence, NSW Health, ACT Health, NSW Education Communities & Justices, NSW Families & community services, Corrective Services, Westmead/Macquarie hospital, News Corp Limited, Clariden, NRL, City of Sydney, Sydney University, Kidney Health Australia, NSW Rugby league, SBS, NITV, Mission Australia, Youth off the streets among many others.

After losing both his parents to cancer, a brother and sister to suicide, and another brother to a preventable illness, Jeffrey not only turned his life around, but also became a passionate activist for empowering others with healthy habits to help change and save lives.

His in-person mental health & wellbeing workshops are changing and saving lives with 80 different modules tackling mental health & wellbeing as well as leadership.

Individuals may also subscribe to Jeffrey Morgan's ONLINE LIFESTYLE PROGRAM APP to deal with stress, anxiety, trauma & depression includes over 4000 resources, including workouts, easy & cheap recipes, mindset tools, healthy lifestyle habits & rituals, as well as life-changing mental health & wellbeing workshops.

Others who wish to learn more about The Lifestyle Program Mental Health & Wellbeing/Leadership Workshops and leading online personal trainer Jeffrey Morgan may visit www.jeffreymorgan.au for more information.

