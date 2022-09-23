NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 7 to October 10, BluePoint Mortgage will be attending the NAMB National Conference and Trade Show, booth 412. The event will be held at the Palace Ballroom inside Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino - Las Vegas, Nevada.

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) is the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973, and host of the NAMB National Conference and Trade Show. NAMB National 2022 attracts thousands of top mortgage professionals in the industry.

BluePoint Mortgage will be showcasing their new mortgage products and solutions designed with mortgage brokers in mind.

Recent enhancements to its core products, such as non-QM loans include a written verification of employment (WVOE) loan, which allows cash workers to qualify for a home loan with a WVOE completed by the their employer, and a 40-year interest-only loan, which allows a borrower to reduce their initial monthly payment for the first 10 years by making interest-only payments, followed by fully amortized payments for the remaining 30 years of the loan.

Other enhancements to BluePoint's Non-QM products include a no ratio option for its investment property loans geared towards real-estate investors, and improved income requirements for self-employed borrowers requiring only one-year of personal and business tax returns instead of two years. These product enhancements provide a competitive edge for mortgage brokers who partner with BluePoint Mortgage.

"Our goal is to continuously expand our loan products and support for our mortgage brokers, especially in a challenging market" says Sam Soliman, CEO of BluePoint Mortgage.

The event will feature opportunities for attendees to learn about new mortgage tools, the current mortgage environment, and attend networking events.

About BluePoint Mortgage

We expedite Non-QM, FHA, VA and conventional loan programs for a growing list of mortgage brokers throughout the nation. The Scotsman Guide ranks BluePoint Mortgage within its list of Top 20 Wholesale Lenders and within the top two 100% wholesale lenders on the list. The company does not offer retail loans.

BluePoint Mortgage is based in Newport Beach, CA. NMLS ID# 320004, BRE #01403107.

