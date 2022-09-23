Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,163 in the last 365 days.

BluePoint Mortgage Will Be Attending the NAMB National Conference and Trade Show

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 7 to October 10, BluePoint Mortgage will be attending the NAMB National Conference and Trade Show, booth 412. The event will be held at the Palace Ballroom inside Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino - Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Our goal is to continuously expand our loan products and support for our mortgage brokers, especially in a challenging market."

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) is the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973, and host of the NAMB National Conference and Trade Show. NAMB National 2022 attracts thousands of top mortgage professionals in the industry.

BluePoint Mortgage will be showcasing their new mortgage products and solutions designed with mortgage brokers in mind.

Recent enhancements to its core products, such as non-QM loans include a written verification of employment (WVOE) loan, which allows cash workers to qualify for a home loan with a WVOE completed by the their employer, and a 40-year interest-only loan, which allows a borrower to reduce their initial monthly payment for the first 10 years by making interest-only payments, followed by fully amortized payments for the remaining 30 years of the loan.

Other enhancements to BluePoint's Non-QM products include a no ratio option for its investment property loans geared towards real-estate investors, and improved income requirements for self-employed borrowers requiring only one-year of personal and business tax returns instead of two years. These product enhancements provide a competitive edge for mortgage brokers who partner with BluePoint Mortgage.

"Our goal is to continuously expand our loan products and support for our mortgage brokers, especially in a challenging market" says Sam Soliman, CEO of BluePoint Mortgage.

The event will feature opportunities for attendees to learn about new mortgage tools, the current mortgage environment, and attend networking events.

Want to learn more or partner with BluePoint Mortgage? Visit bluepointmtg.com

About BluePoint Mortgage

We expedite Non-QM, FHA, VA and conventional loan programs for a growing list of mortgage brokers throughout the nation. The Scotsman Guide ranks BluePoint Mortgage within its list of Top 20 Wholesale Lenders and within the top two 100% wholesale lenders on the list. The company does not offer retail loans.

BluePoint Mortgage is based in Newport Beach, CA. NMLS ID# 320004, BRE #01403107.  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluepoint-mortgage-will-be-attending-the-namb-national-conference-and-trade-show-301631727.html

SOURCE BluePoint Mortgage

You just read:

BluePoint Mortgage Will Be Attending the NAMB National Conference and Trade Show

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.